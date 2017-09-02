Browse
All Products
874
UI Kits
288
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
111
Presentation
93
Mockups
115
For Sketch
311
Themes & Templates
99
Log In
0
sign up

Smart Home Mobile App

34 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

by angelbi88

Smart Home Mobile App

34 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

Published by angelbi88 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by angelbi88 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Smart Home Mobile App is a ui kit designed in Sketch. Included in this kit are 34 minimal mobile based screen templates. SHMA is an application project that makes your home smartly.

Highlights

  • 34 Mobile screen templates
  • 375x667px
  • Well organized layers
  • Free Google Font
  • Premium icon set
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'878765' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from angelbi88

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
68,773
Members
874
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this