Overview
Smart Home Mobile App is a ui kit designed in Sketch. Included in this kit are 34 minimal mobile based screen templates. SHMA is an application project that makes your home smartly.
Highlights
- 34 Mobile screen templates
- 375x667px
- Well organized layers
- Free Google Font
- Premium icon set
- Compatible with Sketch
