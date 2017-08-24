Overview
A crisp set of 8 iDevices Mockups (iPhone 6S and iPad Pro plus Pencil) for your presentation needs! 8 PSD files with easy screen replacement smart objects, just drag, drop, and you're ready to go!
Highlights
- 8 PSD files
- 3500x2300px @300 dpi
- Smart objects
- Zdepth Channel for depth effect
Compatibility{{::'254954755' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.