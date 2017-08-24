Overview
Smashicons is the largest iOS & Web icon pack in the world, consisting of 3500 flat icons in 27 different categories. Smashicons is molded by top iconography industry requirements which means we offer unprecedented quality on normal and retina displays. Download AI and Sketch vector files, SVGs or PNGs all to suit your creative needs.
Highlights
- Web & iOS ready
- Easy to find Icons
- AI, SVG, Sketch, PNG
- 3500 vector icons
- 27 categories
- Works in: AI SK
