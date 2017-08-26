Overview
Snug. UI Kit is a clean and convenient, versatile assistant for creating a modern blog, magazine, or news portal.
Highlights
- 10+ New post/news components
- 4 New articles
- Includes 3 samples
- All elements look great on light and dark background
- Vector shapes allow for infinitely scalable objects
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
