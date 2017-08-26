Presentation

Overview

The second volume of the Social Media Booster Kit is entirely focused on the product marketing. Its vibrant templates featuring beautiful geometry shapes, vivid colors, and trendy patterns are created to help you to stand out of the crowd and promote your work and goods with style. The package includes 15 templates designed natively for Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Each of them is easy to edit and customize, all you have to do is replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects and add your copy. That’s it! This set would be a great match for your personal or commercial needs: perfect for bloggers, fashion and retail brands, magazines and so much more!