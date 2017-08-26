Presentation

Overview

The third volume of the Social Media Booster Kit is here, and it's bringing an elegance & class to the marketplace. The winning combination of the deep blue color, rich typography, and original grid are intended to help you to stand out from the crowd with simple yet incredibly stylish social media posts. The package includes 15 templates designed natively for Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Each of them is easy to edit and customize, all you have to do is replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects and add your copy. That’s it! This expertly crafted set of Photoshop files would be a great match for your personal or commercial needs: perfect for bloggers, fashion and retail brands, magazines and so much more!