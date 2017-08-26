Presentation

Overview
Inspire yourself, your team and your followers with this set of 15 handy social media mood boards and get your project going. Four dimensions include Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest & Twitter, ready to use Photoshop files. The super organized structure will allow you to create mood boards in minutes.
Highlights
- 15 Mood Board Templates
- IG, FB, Pinterest & Twitter dimensions
- Ready & easy to use
- Video tutorial included
- Organized files
- Compatible with Photoshop
