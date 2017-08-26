Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Social Media Quote Creator

The ultimate social media quote creation tool

by Web Donut

Social Media Quote Creator

The ultimate social media quote creation tool

Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with
Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Social Media Quote Creator is a time saving tool for any busy designer, marketer or blogger. First of it's kind, this tool will save you hours of design work while giving you countless combinations to chose from. Improve the look of your social media pages and attract more clicks on your quote posts. More clicks = more followers, conversions, sales etc. Stand out from the crowd and present your quotes in a stylish and beautiful way. Because they are made using shape layers and paths, graphics are infinitely scalable and they will fit any size you need. Mix and match and create your own quotes in minutes! Clean file setup will help you find elements you need in seconds and video tutorial will help even the most basic users get started right away.

Highlights

  • 200 Ready to use quotes
  • Easy to use & fully editable
  • Video tutorial included
  • Social media cheat sheet included
  • 30 Pre - made graphics
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'213140279' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Web Donut

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
50 Instagram Stories Pack$20
by Web Donut
Wireflow Flowcharts$48
by Web Donut
40 Instagram Quotes$18
by Web Donut 
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/04J9EqYd4WI?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this