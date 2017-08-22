Overview
Social Points is an app template consisting of 11 layered screens with an awesome look, and pixel perfect designs plus a template for an iOS7 ready customizable icon. This is an app template that fits perfectly for different types of social apps.
Highlights
- 11 PSD files
- 1 icon
Compatibility1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.