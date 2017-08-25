Overview
Featuring 24 fully editable smart objects, 3 background options, and 3 filters. Customize and personalize this sophisticated mockup anyway you like to add beauty and elegance to your website or blog. Each item is isolated as its own layer so it can be moved or removed with ease, and makes use of dynamic shadows to ensure realism while moving and rotating objects.
Highlights
- Smart objects
- Easy to use
- Background & filter options
- Dynamic shadows
- Adobe CS4+
- Well organized
