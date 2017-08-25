Browse
Solid Gold Scene Creator

Stylish, customizable PSD with smart objects

by Design Love Shop

Solid Gold Scene Creator

Stylish, customizable PSD with smart objects

Published by Design Love Shop in Mockups compatible with
Published by Design Love Shop in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Featuring 24 fully editable smart objects, 3 background options, and 3 filters. Customize and personalize this sophisticated mockup anyway you like to add beauty and elegance to your website or blog. Each item is isolated as its own layer so it can be moved or removed with ease, and makes use of dynamic shadows to ensure realism while moving and rotating objects.

Highlights

  • Smart objects
  • Easy to use
  • Background & filter options
  • Dynamic shadows
  • Adobe CS4+
  • Well organized

Compatibility

