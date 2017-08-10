Browse
Space

iOS UI Kit full of crisp UI elements to simplify your work

Published by Lana in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Lana in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

SPACE is an iOS UI Kit, full of nice UI elements, organized into 9 easy to use screens in two color versions, for a total of 18 ready to use screen templates. Contains basic components, icons & glyphs to simplify your workflow process. These beautiful testimonial components are carefully assembled in Photoshop format.

Highlights

  • 9 Screens in 2 color variations (18 screens total)
  • Light & clean colors
  • Vector based
  • Easy to edit
  • 32 PNG Screens
  • Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CC

Compatibility

