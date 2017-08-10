Overview
SPACE is an iOS UI Kit, full of nice UI elements, organized into 9 easy to use screens in two color versions, for a total of 18 ready to use screen templates. Contains basic components, icons & glyphs to simplify your workflow process. These beautiful testimonial components are carefully assembled in Photoshop format.
Highlights
- 9 Screens in 2 color variations (18 screens total)
- Light & clean colors
- Vector based
- Easy to edit
- 32 PNG Screens
- Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CC
