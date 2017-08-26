Overview
Ultimate pack of 35+ screens inspired by Android Material Design. Use an out of this world Messenger Ui Kit to simplify your prototype development & design workflow. Compatible with Sketch & Figma.
Highlights
- 35+ Mobile Screens
- Android Material Design
- 5 Categories
- Original & handcrafted icons
- Font styles & shared style
- Compatible with Sketch & Figma
