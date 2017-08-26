Overview

Introducing the newest UI8 original product, Sparks iOS 11 Messaging App UI Kit! Design the next best social app experiencing using this modern and tidy iOS UI Kit. Sparks includes 30 crisp and beautiful crafted mobile iOS screen templates to help speed up your workflow, these screens range over a total of 5 categories including Sign Up Flow, Main App Screens, Contact, Calls, and Chat & Support screens. Sparks is 100% vector based and can be infinitely rescaled to fit your needs in Photoshop, Adobe XD, and Sketch 44.1+.