Themes & Templates

Overview
Spesh is a bright, and colorful WordPress Theme for eCommerce, made to meet all the modern trends, from fashionable clothing, to hip accessories! Spesh was designed for online stores that are looking to visually 'WOW' their customers.
Highlights
- Compatible with IE9+, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome
- Responsive configurable icons menu
- 60+ fully layered PSD files included
- Comfortable header navigation
- Visual composer page builder
- Fully Responsive Design
