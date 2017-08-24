Overview
Splay is the perfect mini mobile movie viewing UI Kit. Designed for the startup community, designers, and film buffs. There are 30 dark & light iOS mobile screen templates included in the Splay package. Utilizing free google fonts and editable vector layers this is the perfect Photoshop compatible movie related UI kit!
Highlights
- 30 Mobile Screens
- Dark & Light versions
- Editable Vector Construct
- 750x1334px
- Free Google Font
- Compatible with Photoshop CC 2015
