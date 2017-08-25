Browse
Sport Scene Generator

A collection of sport related items & mockups designed for Photoshop.

by h3design

Sport Scene Generator

A collection of sport related items & mockups designed for Photoshop.

Published by h3design in Mockups compatible with
Published by h3design in Mockups compatible with

Overview

With this Product you can create beautiful sports themed images, perfect for Hero & Header images. Includes various mockup items like bottles, laptops, basketball, tennis, workout, clothing, health, and t-shirts so you can build scenes to show off your sport designs. All Items are carefully cropped and many of them offer customizable features like changing the color. Sport Scene Generator includes Textures in JPG format, Items and Premade Scenes designed in Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 93 Unique Items
  • 15 High res textures
  • 12 Premade scenes (3000x2000px)
  • Drag & drop placement
  • Realistic shadows & colorable items
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'1671471060' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
