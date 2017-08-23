Overview
Compact mobile UI kit with all the necessary elements to get creative! This kit includes layered photoshop files, layered fireworks PNG files, and a bonus set of icons in Ai & EPS format.
Highlights
- For Photoshop users
- For Fireworks users
- All changeble layers
- Outline icons set
