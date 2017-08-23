Browse
Square UI Kit

Compact mobile UI kit

by Newface Co.

Square UI Kit

Compact mobile UI kit

Published by Newface Co. in UI Kits
Published by Newface Co. in UI Kits

Overview

Compact mobile UI kit with all the necessary elements to get creative! This kit includes layered photoshop files, layered fireworks PNG files, and a bonus set of icons in Ai & EPS format.

Highlights

  • For Photoshop users
  • For Fireworks users
  • All changeble layers
  • Outline icons set

Who Likes this