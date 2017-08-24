Browse
Squareline Icons

943 Unique Squareline Icons

by Howcolour

Overview

Enjoy this exclusive set of 943 unique sharp vector icons! Squareline Icons are built on a precise grid of 64px and are infinitely scalable. Use use these icons to design websites, apps, blogs prints. Created with taste and passion! Icons come in SVG, Ai, PNG, TTF & EPS files.

Highlights

  • 943 Unique 64x64 icons
  • Outlined strokes
  • Vector icons & separated icons
  • SVG, Ai, PNG, TTF & EPS files
  • PNG in 64,128,256 & 512px
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator

Compatibility

