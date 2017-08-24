Overview
Enjoy this exclusive set of 943 unique sharp vector icons! Squareline Icons are built on a precise grid of 64px and are infinitely scalable. Use use these icons to design websites, apps, blogs prints. Created with taste and passion! Icons come in SVG, Ai, PNG, TTF & EPS files.
Highlights
- 943 Unique 64x64 icons
- Outlined strokes
- Vector icons & separated icons
- SVG, Ai, PNG, TTF & EPS files
- PNG in 64,128,256 & 512px
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'125571611' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.