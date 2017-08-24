Browse
Stamp UI Kit

Customizing is easier than building from scratch!

by Beans UI Goods

Stamp UI Kit

Customizing is easier than building from scratch!

Published by Beans UI Goods in UI Kits
Published by Beans UI Goods in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Stamp is versatile and compelling pack of 75 UI cards, made with hundreds of elements to help you present client’s ideas in the best way. Cards divided in 9 content categories, supplemented with many variations of headers, footers and headlines and carefully assembled in Sketch and Photoshop source files. Files can be used as you want – change text styles, colors, add or replace photos and graphics. Customize layouts templates as much, or as little, as you want.

Highlights

  • 100+ Ready to use components
  • 9 Content categories
  • 100% Vector based
  • Bootstrap grid
  • Google fonts
  • Layered & named

Compatibility

