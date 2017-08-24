Overview

Stamp is versatile and compelling pack of 75 UI cards, made with hundreds of elements to help you present client’s ideas in the best way. Cards divided in 9 content categories, supplemented with many variations of headers, footers and headlines and carefully assembled in Sketch and Photoshop source files. Files can be used as you want – change text styles, colors, add or replace photos and graphics. Customize layouts templates as much, or as little, as you want.