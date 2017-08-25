Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Stampbor

Vintage typeface with a touch of grunge.

by Mankoff

Stampbor

Vintage typeface with a touch of grunge.

Published by Mankoff in Fonts compatible with
Published by Mankoff in Fonts compatible with

Overview

By creating this font, we have relied on world trends. The popularity of this style in the 21st century based on love of the past, a return to the roots. Font-family Stampbor presented in six variants: Grunge, Rounded, Lines, Clean, Dotted, Shabby.

Highlights

  • Latin extended
  • Bonus badge set
  • OTF font
  • Grunge effect
  • 6 Font variations
  • Vintage

Compatibility

{{::'7799144' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Mankoff

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this