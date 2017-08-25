Overview
By creating this font, we have relied on world trends. The popularity of this style in the 21st century based on love of the past, a return to the roots. Font-family Stampbor presented in six variants: Grunge, Rounded, Lines, Clean, Dotted, Shabby.
Highlights
- Latin extended
- Bonus badge set
- OTF font
- Grunge effect
- 6 Font variations
- Vintage
