Overview
Introducing Starstruck! A hand-lettered script with tons of x-tra characters! Sparkling, charming, feminine, sophisticated, and super swirly. <br><br> As a bonus there are three added files of decorative glyphs!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)
- 4 font files
- Decorative glyphs
- Common letter combinations
- Multilingual glyphs
- 3 added decorative glyph files
