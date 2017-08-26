Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Starter Social Media Kit

Creative collection of banners for social media, advertising products and events.

by Evatheme

Starter Social Media Kit

Creative collection of banners for social media, advertising products and events.

Published by Evatheme in Presentation compatible with
Published by Evatheme in Presentation compatible with

Overview

We have collected for you a stylish and convenient collection of banners, this will help you develop your projects faster, advertise more and achieve success. This set is perfect for popular bloggers, bloggers, instagram, twitter and facebook. Create stylish advertising publications using a beautiful collection and success is guaranteed. Templates come in different sizes, Instagram 1200x1200px, Facebook & Twitter 1200x627px, and Pinterest 1200x1500px. INCLUDED IN THIS MEDIA KIT: Blue Sky, Pink Peach, Black & White, Yellow Autumn, Purple Flowers, Green Peace, Voyager, eCommerce Social Media Collections.

Highlights

  • 190+ Photoshop Templates
  • Optimized for FB Twitter, IG & Pinterest
  • Fully Customizable
  • Free Fonts & Photos Used
  • Neatly Organized Layers
  • Compatible: Adobe Photoshop CS5, CS6, CC+

Compatibility

{{::'2650504358' | ui8Filesize}} in 8 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:8}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Evatheme

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
3 in 1 Social Media Kit$15
by Evatheme
Statmen XD Walkthrough$18
by Evatheme
Statmen XD Statistic$18
by Evatheme

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this