Stationery Branding Mockup

An amazing presentation for your creative design

by PositivePixels

Stationery Branding Mockup

An amazing presentation for your creative design

Published by PositivePixels in Mockups compatible with
Published by PositivePixels in Mockups compatible with

Overview

This branding mockup set includes more than 50 high quality photorealistic objects & 11 ready to use photorealistic presentations. This kit incorporated smart objects for easy customization by all skill sets! Stationery Branding Mockup is Photoshop compatible with a resolution of 300 DPI. 3500×2200 ready-made sizes are editable as well.

Highlights

  • 50+ Items
  • 11 Photorealistic presentations
  • Shadow & reflections editable separately
  • Changeable background via smart objects
  • 3500x2200px
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

