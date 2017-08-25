Overview
This branding mockup set includes more than 50 high quality photorealistic objects & 11 ready to use photorealistic presentations. This kit incorporated smart objects for easy customization by all skill sets! Stationery Branding Mockup is Photoshop compatible with a resolution of 300 DPI. 3500×2200 ready-made sizes are editable as well.
Highlights
- 50+ Items
- 11 Photorealistic presentations
- Shadow & reflections editable separately
- Changeable background via smart objects
- 3500x2200px
- Compatible with Photoshop
