Statmen XD Statistic

20 iOS screens dedicated to statistics made in Adobe XD.

by Evatheme

Published by Evatheme in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Statmen XD iOS Ui Kit Statistic - 20 high-quality screens made in the new Adobe XD. If you want to show in the Statistics of their applications is beautiful and original, then this kit is for you. All elements are easily modified, edited. All elements of the vector and can be easily adapted for any size.

Highlights

  • 20 iOS Screens
  • Free Fonts Used
  • Fully customizable
  • Jpg Screens (@1x @2x @3x)
  • Well organized
  • Compatible with Adobe XD

Compatibility

