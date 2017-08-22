Overview
Statmen XD iOS Ui Kit Walkthrough - 20 high-quality screens made in the new Adobe XD. If you want to show in the Walkthrough of their applications is beautiful and original, then this kit is for you. All elements are easily modified, edited. All elements of the vector and can be easily adapted for any size.
Highlights
- 20 iOS Screens
- Free Fonts Used
- Fully customizable
- Jpg Screens (@1x @2x @3x)
- Well organized
- Compatible with Adobe XD
