Summer iPhone 6 Mockuuups

30 Beautiful iPhone 6 mockups

by Mockuuups

Overview

30 Incredible high resolution iPhone 6 mockups shot in places all around the world like New York, Copenhagen, Bohemian Switzerland, Prague, & Bratislava.

Highlights

  • 30 PSD files
  • iPhone 6 Space Gray & Silver
  • Smart objects
  • High resolution photos
  • 2600x1773px
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS6+

Compatibility

