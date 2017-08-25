Overview
30 Incredible high resolution iPhone 6 mockups shot in places all around the world like New York, Copenhagen, Bohemian Switzerland, Prague, & Bratislava.
Highlights
- 30 PSD files
- iPhone 6 Space Gray & Silver
- Smart objects
- High resolution photos
- 2600x1773px
- Compatible with Photoshop CS6+
Compatibility{{::'589700000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.