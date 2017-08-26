Browse
Summer Vibes

A unique summer fun set of 22 unique illustrations in 3 styles.

by Losha

Overview

A warm & fun set of summer illustrated icons. Get 22 uniquely beautiful vector-based illustrations, that can add unique emotion to any project. Turn on that summer mood! Print them out and create cute stickers for your mac. All 22 illustrations come in 3 styles; Outlines, stickers and flat. Designed with pure love in Sketch!

Highlights

  • 22 Unique Illustrations
  • 3 Styles: Outline, Stickers and Flat color
  • PNG, SVG, PDF, SKETCH file
  • Scalable, Editable, and Ready to Use
  • Vector Based
  • Compatible with Sketch

