Overview
A warm & fun set of summer illustrated icons. Get 22 uniquely beautiful vector-based illustrations, that can add unique emotion to any project. Turn on that summer mood! Print them out and create cute stickers for your mac. All 22 illustrations come in 3 styles; Outlines, stickers and flat. Designed with pure love in Sketch!
Highlights
- 22 Unique Illustrations
- 3 Styles: Outline, Stickers and Flat color
- PNG, SVG, PDF, SKETCH file
- Scalable, Editable, and Ready to Use
- Vector Based
- Compatible with Sketch
