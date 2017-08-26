Browse
SUPRIMO Presentation Template

110 Powerpoint and Keynote slides

by Dima Isakov

SUPRIMO Presentation Template

110 Powerpoint and Keynote slides

Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation
Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

SUPRIMO is a stunning multipurpose template designed for Keynote & Powerpoint that meets the latest design trends to suit your needs. Included are 110+ trending slides, 100+ master slides, 650+ font icons, one click settings and much more! Additionally, every customer will receive the brand new collection of 9000 Vector Icons Pack adapted for presentations. SUPRIMO is easy to customize and use no matter your previous skill set. All slides are easily adjustable to suit your individual needs. For better customization, a unique Сolor Palette was added, so you can easily change the color in one click. As always, I made easy-to-use one click settings, so you can save your time.

Highlights

  • 220 Total Slides
  • Based on the 100+ Master Slides
  • 650+ Font Icons
  • Dark & Light Versions
  • Gift - 9000+ Vector Icons Pack
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

