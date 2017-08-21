Overview
Symbolicons Block is a beautiful set of premium stock vector icons and raster icons perfect for websites, interfaces, applications, iPhone apps, Android apps, print design and more. Block’s clean lines are delightful and fun!
Highlights
- 460 Vector icons
- PNG, AI, FW, PDF, PSD, SVG, CSH
- 28px grid, 6 sizes
- Black, white, + infinite
