Overview
From the makers of Uzers, we bring you Tevia UI Kit! This is a huge pack of Web & UI elements perfect for startups & agencies who need to build high quality awesome designs faster and more efficiently!
Highlights
- 4 PSDs
- Fully editable & scalable
- Drag & Drop ready
- Well name & organized layers
- Free font: Montserrat
