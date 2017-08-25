Themes & Templates

Overview
Lotus is an attractive & modern travel PSD Template, perfect for hotels, resorts, villas, B&B’s or any types of hotel industry website. Lotus includes an eye-catching header with multiple built-in slider at the banner, and an advanced booking form featured on the home page. Our gallery will help you to exhibit your beautiful & amazing Hotel photos and video tours. Lotus is a set of 46 fully layered Photoshop files, highly optimized with mobile-first techniques and retina ready design, this template is completely responsive for people who prefer browsing on mobile devices.
Highlights
- 46 Fully layered PSD files
- 2 HomePages style
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid
- Modern & creative design
- Free Google fonts & font based icons
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'128432377' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.