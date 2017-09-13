Overview
Introducing The Outline Icon 700, a set of complex and hardcore fully editable outline icons with Iconjar optimization. Icons are built on a 64x64 grid and are available to you in SVG, PNG, and EPS format. If you need some help or you have some ideas for new sets - add, comment or email me at lastspark@yandex.ru
Highlights
- + 25-100 icons per month
- 775 Outline icons
- 64x64px grid
- SVG 512px for each icon
- Iconjar optimization (5-7 tags each icon)
- SVG, PNG & EPS files
