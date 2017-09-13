Browse
The Outline Icon 775

Iconjar optimization / + 25-100 icons per month

by lastspark

Overview

Introducing The Outline Icon 700, a set of complex and hardcore fully editable outline icons with Iconjar optimization. Icons are built on a 64x64 grid and are available to you in SVG, PNG, and EPS format. If you need some help or you have some ideas for new sets - add, comment or email me at lastspark@yandex.ru

Highlights

  • + 25-100 icons per month
  • 775 Outline icons
  • 64x64px grid
  • SVG 512px for each icon
  • Iconjar optimization (5-7 tags each icon)
  • SVG, PNG & EPS files

Compatibility

