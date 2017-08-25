Browse
The Outline Icon 700

Fully editable outline icon pack with Iconjar optimization

Published by lastspark in Icons
Published by lastspark in Icons

Overview

Introducing The Outline Icon 700, a set of complex and hardcore fully editable outline icons with Iconjar optimization. Icons are built on a 64x64 grid and are available to you in SVG, PNG, and EPS format. If you need some help or you have some ideas for new sets - add, comment or email me at lastspark@yandex.ru

Highlights

  • 700 Outline icons
  • 64x64px grid
  • SVG 512px for each icon
  • Transparent PNGs (64/128/256/512)
  • Iconjar optimization (5-7 tags each icon)
  • SVG, PNG & EPS files
