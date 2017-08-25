Overview

Introducing The Painter typeface. A hand lettering typeface inspired by traditional sign painting and brush lettering. The typeface family includes two styles (regular & rusty) with alternate characters who divided into open type features such contextual alternate, stylistic alternates, stylistic sets, ligature, fina, & swash. With 420 characters The painter will help you to create an attractive message for your design. The Painter best uses for Logo, Logo type, quotes, apparel design, invitations, flyer, poster, greeting cards, product packaging, headers, printed quotes, cover album, etc. Enjoy!