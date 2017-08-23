Overview
25 Creative Web templates, each one unique and made for specific professions. The Pear Starter Web UI Kit is a huge set of modern templates that contains over 150+ unique components. Each component can be configured and carefully assembled in Photoshop formats.
Highlights
- 25 Web templates
- Free Google Fonts
- Adobe Photoshop CS5+ compatible
- 150+ UI components
- Well organized files
- All layers carefully named
