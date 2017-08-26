Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

The Rapture Startup Framework

Huge Startup UI Tool for HTML5, Photoshop, & Sketch.

by Craftwork

The Rapture Startup Framework

Huge Startup UI Tool for HTML5, Photoshop, & Sketch.

Published by Craftwork in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Craftwork in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Huge Startup UI Tool consisting of 20 fully packed & perfectly designed landing pages. You will get 170 different cards & hundreds of elements. Fully adaptive, The Rapture Startup Framework is the expanded version of The Rapture Startup UI Kit; Framework is available for Photoshop, Sketch & HTML5. With our new product designers, developers & companies will create websites for their startups easily, fast & with pleasure. Every component is properly named & organized in layer structure with groups & subgroups. With elegant, clear, pixel perfect Craftwork Design you will create your website easily, fast & with pleasure.

Highlights

  • 20 Landing page templates & 170 unique cards
  • Hi-res Mockups
  • Built for Bootstrap 3
  • Clean HTML code
  • Fully responsive & customizable
  • Compatible with HTML5, Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'2118951125' | ui8Filesize}} in 6 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:6}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Craftwork

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Method Wireframe Kit$38
by Craftwork
Split iOS UI Kit$28
by Craftwork
HERO iPhone 7 Plus Mockups$28
by Craftwork

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this