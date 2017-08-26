Themes & Templates

Overview
Huge Startup UI Tool consisting of 20 fully packed & perfectly designed landing pages. You will get 170 different cards & hundreds of elements. Fully adaptive, The Rapture Startup Framework is the expanded version of The Rapture Startup UI Kit; Framework is available for Photoshop, Sketch & HTML5. With our new product designers, developers & companies will create websites for their startups easily, fast & with pleasure. Every component is properly named & organized in layer structure with groups & subgroups. With elegant, clear, pixel perfect Craftwork Design you will create your website easily, fast & with pleasure.
Highlights
- 20 Landing page templates & 170 unique cards
- Hi-res Mockups
- Built for Bootstrap 3
- Clean HTML code
- Fully responsive & customizable
- Compatible with HTML5, Photoshop & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'2118951125' | ui8Filesize}} in 6 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:6}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.