Overview
Huge Startup UI Tool consisting of 20 fully packed & perfectly designed landing pages. You will get 170 different cards & hundreds of elements. Fully adaptive, The Rapture Startup UI Kit is available for Photoshop & Sketch. With our new product designers, developers & companies will create websites for their startups easily, fast & with pleasure. Every component is properly named & organized in layer structure with groups & subgroups. With elegant, clear, pixel perfect Craftwork Design you will create your website easily, fast & with pleasure.
Highlights
- 20 Page Templates
- 170 Unique cards
- Free Google Fonts
- Hi-res Mockups
- Perfect Layer Organization
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
