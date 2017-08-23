Browse
The Scent

Professional premium mobile iOS UI Kit

by Sladedesign

The Scent

Professional premium mobile iOS UI Kit

Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Professional, Premium mobile user interface kit. Super high-quality pack of 32 mobile IOS screen ready to use in your amazing project. Vector made, editable and customizable, the way to go for your success. Get ready to stand out from the crowd with your super quality design. Push the boundaries and bring your great ideas to life in no time. Stress free layer organization, and well thought naming brings to you an outstanding UI kit that perfectly fits your needs with 8 useful categories: Sign Up, Walkthrough, Menu, Profile, Activity, Feed, Media & Settings.

Highlights

  • 32 iOS screens
  • 750x1334px resolution
  • Smart objects
  • Fully layered & organized
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

