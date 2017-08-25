Browse
The Seasons

Vintage family serif typeface

by PAPERWITCH

The Seasons

Vintage family serif typeface

Published by PAPERWITCH in Fonts compatible with
Published by PAPERWITCH in Fonts compatible with

Overview

The Seasons is a font inspired by the fonts at the end of 1800. The theme of vintage, classic and retro. This font is suitable for the needs of design vintage posters, vintage logo, logogram, and others. The Seasons has four styles: serif, italic serif, san serif and san italic. Enjoy!

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF font
  • Uppercase & lowercase letters
  • Regular & italic
  • Ligatures
  • Multilanguage
  • Serif Typeface

Compatibility

