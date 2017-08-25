Browse
The Witch

The authentic typeface with a layered font family

by PAPERWITCH

The Witch

The authentic typeface with a layered font family

Published by PAPERWITCH in Fonts
Published by PAPERWITCH in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Inspired by the font of late 1800's, The Witch is a kind of layered font family with four styles. Regular, Outline, Gradient and 3D Extrude. Vintage atmosphere is very thick felt at this font. Circus, Carnival, coffee, cigarettes, and the barber is the objective of this font. Fonts can also be used only with one style only. It would be very interesting if it is used for your design themed vintage, retro, and others. Enjoy! Happy Designing!

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF
  • Uppercase & lowercase
  • Regular, shadow, outline & gradient
  • Ligatures
  • Multilanguage
  • Serif typeface

Compatibility

Who Likes this