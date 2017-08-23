Overview
For moviegoers on the go! Searching for cinemas, movies & sessions is easy than ever! Create an app where users can find up-to-date film information on all the latest releases and download trailers to watch on-the-go. Booking cinema tickets safely and securely to feel at ease wherever you are. Create your personal collection, adding movies you liked to favorites!
Highlights
- 30 screens
- Layered PSD files
- Clear design
- Payment UI solution
- Vector icons
- Free google font
