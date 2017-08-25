Overview
Introducing the new original font Tiirson! It's a mono width typeface ideal for titles, branding, apparel design & more. Tiirson is authentic handwritten typeface with northern characters. It contains standard latin alphabet, numbers, diacritics & supports European - Eastern European languages. Included in this typeface package are regular & narrow typeface versions. Tiirson comes with OTF & TTF files.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Brush font
- Typeface duo
- Multi Language
- Numbers
- Diacritics
