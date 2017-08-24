Overview
Titlemizer is a premium Photoshop plugin that generates random relevant titles, leads, texts, dates and usernames. Currently supports English, Ukrainian and Russian text generation for three thematic categories: Technology, Economics and Politics. Select one or multiple text layers and click Generate. All texts are randomly selected from a huge database, so all your generated content will always be relevant to your design. No more lorem ipsum.
Highlights
- Title, lead & text generation
- Multiple language support
- Growing database
- Automatic pasting
- Multiple thematic categories
- CC 2015
