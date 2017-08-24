Browse
Titlemizer

Random relevant title generator plugin

by Dominik Levitsky Studio

Published by Dominik Levitsky Studio in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Titlemizer is a premium Photoshop plugin that generates random relevant titles, leads, texts, dates and usernames. Currently supports English, Ukrainian and Russian text generation for three thematic categories: Technology, Economics and Politics. Select one or multiple text layers and click Generate. All texts are randomly selected from a huge database, so all your generated content will always be relevant to your design. No more lorem ipsum.

Highlights

  • Title, lead & text generation
  • Multiple language support
  • Growing database
  • Automatic pasting
  • Multiple thematic categories
  • CC 2015

Compatibility

