Overview
TM Stanley Typface is a vintaged styled typeface with combinations of sharp edges, and curvy lines. Stanley is available in uppercase, lowercase, numerals, basic punctuations, and Opentype features (alternate and swashes characters).
Highlights
- Includes numbers
- Opentype features
- OTF & TFF
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- Alternate characters
