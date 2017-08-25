Browse
Trave UI Kit

30 Mobile Screens for Travel Apps

by KK UI Store

Trave UI Kit

30 Mobile Screens for Travel Apps

Published by KK UI Store in UI Kits compatible with
Published by KK UI Store in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Trave UI Kit is an great mobile UI Kit packed with over 30 carefully crafted screen layouts, designed at 750x1334px in Sketch & for Sketch . Trave is an excellent assistant for the fast creation of your project. Each layout was based on modern design trends for Travel Apps.

Highlights

  • 30 Screen templates
  • Light & dark versions
  • Base Elements
  • Free Material Iconset
  • Well layered & neatly organized
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

