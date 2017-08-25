Overview
Trave UI Kit is an great mobile UI Kit packed with over 30 carefully crafted screen layouts, designed at 750x1334px in Sketch & for Sketch . Trave is an excellent assistant for the fast creation of your project. Each layout was based on modern design trends for Travel Apps.
Highlights
- 30 Screen templates
- Light & dark versions
- Base Elements
- Free Material Iconset
- Well layered & neatly organized
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility
