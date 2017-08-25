Overview
Traveler was crafted with a beautiful brush type hand drawn look, with subtle baseline adventure concept, bold character and cool ligatures. Perfect for logo marks, typographic quotes, packaging, blog headline, and many more. With the awesome ligatures that are included you could make unique characters, perfect for your subject matter.
Highlights
- TTF Font
- Ligatures
- Numbers & symbols
- Uppercase letters
- Lowercase letters
- Handmade brush type font
