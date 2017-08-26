Browse
Travelisto UI Kit

Travel app UI Kit for Sketch

by Robert Anitei

Overview

Introducing Travelisto a UI Kit for Sketch with over 22 iOS app screens designed in vector format, based on symbols. Free for personal use.

Highlights

  • 20+ Screens
  • iOS Ready
  • Well Organized
  • Vector Based
  • Symbol Based
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

