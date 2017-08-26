Overview
Introducing Travelisto a UI Kit for Sketch with over 22 iOS app screens designed in vector format, based on symbols. Free for personal use.
Highlights
- 20+ Screens
- iOS Ready
- Well Organized
- Vector Based
- Symbol Based
- Compatible with Sketch
