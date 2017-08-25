Browse
Travellers Club

A modern travel & adventure theme.

by Future Moose

Travellers Club

A modern travel & adventure theme.

Published by Future Moose in Themes & Templates
Published by Future Moose in Themes & Templates

Overview

Travellers Club is a modern website template that you can easily use for your various designs on outdoor, sports, travel, adventure, blogging, portfolio, including e-commerce store. It comes with 13 pages: Landing Page, Categories/Products, Product Details, Checkout in 2 steps, Cart, Sign In, Sign Up, Prices, Dashboard with analytics, Team & About, Blog Feed, Blog Article. An exciting theme designed for both Sketch and Photoshop. All layers and folders are well organized and named. A separate Style Guide is provided as part of the solution.

Highlights

  • 13 Page categories
  • Well organized layers
  • Style guides
  • Bootstrap grid 12 columns
  • Free fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

