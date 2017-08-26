Browse
Trio UI Kit

Easy to use landing page builder for Adobe XD

by Nick Parker

Trio UI Kit

Easy to use landing page builder for Adobe XD

Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Trio is a stylish set of UI screens for the newest UI/UX tool from Adobe. Carefully crafted and easy to use landing page builder. Must have components for those, who want to boost their workflow. Trio UI Kit for Adobe XD consists of 9 categories, 160+ screens and 700+ elements. Bootstrap grid, 3 color versions, vector shapes and Google fonts will help you to create modern landing pages for creative teams, apps and products.

Highlights

  • 160+ screens
  • 700+ UI Elements
  • 3 Color versions
  • Bootstrap Grid
  • Vector shapes & Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Adobe XD

Compatibility

