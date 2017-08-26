Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Ucare

Medical & Health PSD Template

by lehieuds

Ucare

Medical & Health PSD Template

Published by lehieuds in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by lehieuds in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Ucare is a responsive Medical & Health PSD Template, created for Medical Center and Plastic Surgery Website. It has some features which will help you make your project stand out from the crowd. It has been optimized to facilitate your time and money. If you like my ui, please like it. It’s very useful for me. We hope you like it!

Highlights

  • 34 PSD files included
  • Designed on 1170px Grid system
  • Free Google Fonts & Icon Fonts
  • Easy & customizable PSD files
  • Easily Scalable & Customizable
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'19836139' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from lehieuds

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Pet Lover$48
by lehieuds
Evez$28
by lehieuds
Triplan$58
by lehieuds

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this